‘Ant-Man 3’ would change by the comments of Evangeline Lilly by coronavirus

The actress who plays Wasp in the Universe Film from Marvel (MCU) may not be part of the franchise, as it was reported that Evangeline Lilly would be fired from ‘Ant-Man 3’ by comments on coronavirus.

It is well known that thanks to the pandemic of COVID-19 in several countries it has been implemented quarantine its inhabitants, so it does not spread the contagion which exceeds more than 200 thousand patients, but apparently it has not everyone likes these measures.

One of them is Evangeline Lilly, because recently the celebrity posted on their social networks messages on which you were in disagreement about do quarantine as limiting his freedom, in addition to that this could be a plot to implement martial law in the united States.

First, the canadian posted a picture on his instagram where he wrote “I just leave my children in the camp. All hands were washed before entering. They are playing and laughing. As usual”this caused several users to the call “irresponsible”.

To this she replied that “some people value their lives over freedom, while others prefer freedom over their lives. We all make our own choices”, it also gave the coronavirus is only a tactic of the government to control US because this year there are federal elections.

So thanks to the many criticisms against it that arose through these words, the portal We Got This Covered reported that Evangeline Lilly would be fired from ‘Ant-Man 3’ by comments on coronavirus, since Marvel Studios is not tolerated the situation.

The same source indicated that prior to making that decision, they will change the script of the third part of the man ant, to decrease the participation of the actressso now we focus more on the relationship of Scott Lang and his daughter Cassie, who was to become the heroine Stature.

For the time being, not to that more on this case however it is hoped that this is resolved in the best way for the actress to Marvel Studios.