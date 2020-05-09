Adrienne Bailon Wows In Tied-Up Top And High-Waisted Jeans For The Latest Instagram Outfit Post

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel of The Real — took to Instagram to share a new stunning photo of herself.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” hitmaker wowed in a short-sleeved white t-shirt that she tied in the front. The Wave shape and style of the top helped show her belly, and also showed a glimpse of his cleavage. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans and a small white bag, which she wraps around the front of your body. The former 3LW member sported his brown, curly hair down for the occasion and accessorized herself with gold bracelets and a thin necklace. For your application of makeup, Bailon applied a layer of red lipstick and black mascara.

For his latest upload, posed in front of a plain wall. Bailon was captured by the thighs, and closed his eyes. She directly faced his body towards the camera and tilts the head slightly. She lifted both hands to her hair and gave a subtle smile.

The singer and actress posted two of the same of the photos within a load. However, he admitted in his title that he had edited the lighting of the photo in the first frame and I wanted to show the fans of the before and after comparison.

The second slide showed how much darker that the photo was originally. Apart from that, Baylon does not seem to have modified some of their most striking features.

Also in your title, she labeled its luxury, vegan leather handbag line, LA VOÛTE, as she wore one of her own designs.

View this message in Instagram Little Miss Sunshine… THE VOUTE ???? sneak peek! @lavoute also, we can talk about what a blessing lightroom is the editing?! lol. swipe to see the before! happy taco Tuesday! kisses xx A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon) May 5, 2020 at 4:28pm PDT

In the span of 13 hours, the post racked up more than 106,000 likes and more than 710 comments, proving to be very popular with his 4.6 million followers.

“Yassss you look great. Please share your curly hair routine,” a user wrote.

“Thanks for the outfit inspiration to get out of this house! Lol,” another devotee shared.

“Beauty is your name,” said a third fan, by adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I want to see like you when I grow up,” a fourth fan said.

