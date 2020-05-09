10 looks of Lily Collins makes a fashionista fierce and chic

Talk about Lily Collins is to talk about one of the actresses who is giving what to talk about thanks to the incredible work that has been done since that we saw for the first time for more than a decade in The Blind Side playing Collins Tuohy, the daughter of Sandra Bullock in the world of fiction. Since then, we have seen take part in various productions playing various roles such as Lucy Pace Priest (2011), snow White in Mirror Mirror (2012), Clary Fray in Hunters of Shadows: City of bones (2013), Rosie Dunne in Love, Rosie (2014) or Marla Mabley in Rules Don’t Apply (2016).

Something that has marked his career is that within the actresses of her generation, Lily is a reference to the style in any of its facets, whether on the red carpet or in their daily outfits: few have been the times that Lily has not shone with any of your outfits.

Her style has changed since I formally started in the world of the action; at that time, it was all skirts, skater and sneakers, but now Lily has established itself as a true fashionista, so always see to use apparel to some of the designers most recognized and respected in the world of fashion.

Despite everything, Lily has admitted that he still feels complex with respect to itself, but that with time and the help of a few conversations with his mother, he learned to embrace these “imperfections”: in your particular case there has never been a fan of your brows.

“I think that we all want to fit in at an early age, and we alter things in ourselves which we consider different to be able to belong and one of those things are my eyebrows. They were so thick and large in my face, I wanted to change them. We must understand that those things are ‘rare’ are precisely the ones that make us beautiful and highlight above the rest”.

In that same interview, the actress commented a little bit about your inspirations at the time of dressing, the things that are a priority for them when it is their turn to pick a attend to for your everyday life, or for some event of great importance.

“My style is classic, bold and is in constant change. When I seen I always think of my grandmother, because she didn’t have a lot of clothes but I knew what he liked and how he wanted to feel”.

There is No doubt that Lily applied this at the time of dressing, we can see in some jeans with boots, dresses shorts Miu Miu with sandals, or wearing imposing suits Zuhair Murad, Givenchy, Reem Acra and you can perceive the comfort that you feel in your different facets.

Today we wanted to celebrate the amazing style of Lily, so we gathered 10 of the best looks that we have seen use.

1. Casual and chic for the everyday

Lily Collins. Photo: Pinterest

We wanted to start with a look simple, but that Lily will sum everything in his power to elevate it to another level. Using skinny jeans dark grey brand Mango, booties Nordstrom Rack and a black sweater high neck H&M, Lily creates a look composed by basics. However, when you add accessories like a long jacket with grey collar H&M and huge sunglasses, Lily keeps her appearance is boring, and adds a sense of elegance.

2. A lady of royalty

Lily Collins at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo. Photo: Getty Images

To be the daughter of Phil Collins, Lily in a certain way, because it belongs to the royalty of the music industry, but at this polo event of the signature CartierLily looked like a true monarch, thanks to the dress designed by Johanna Artizaccompanied by hat designer Stephen Jones.

3. Face angelic = look angelic

Lily Collins in Miu Miu the Fashion Show. Photo: Getty Images

Despite the fact that she has played roles of strong and challenging, the face of Lily Collins has never lost her gentleness, so that it is a joy to see her lift her sweetness with the fashion. In a parade of Miu MiuLily wore this mini dress retro with a neck, a Peter Pan embellished and a handbag shoulder strap metallic silver, all of the signature.

4. Bambi Girl

Lily Collins at the Fashion Week Paris 2013. Photo: Splash News

A few years ago, the sweaters with cartoon characters prints had a rise all over the world. Of course, that few were as good as this dress type sweater Bambi, designed by Givenchythat Collins used when he attended a parade of the firm in the Fashion Week of Paris in 2013.

5. A tuxedo for the lady

Lily Collins. Photo: Getty Images

Few are the times in which Lily you choose a tuxedo for any of his appearances, but when he does, manages to hog the spotlight thanks to the good fit and the perfect combination between your makeup and your hairstyle.

6. Lily spring

Lily Collins at the launch of Cartier Santos. Photo: Getty Images

Lily dazzled with an elegant couture gown of Ralph and Russo with the detail of pink on the sleeves and intricate embroidered at the launch of the watch is Cartier Santos. With this look, Lily managed to attach the spring with the winter and that didn’t result in nonsense.

7. Princess on the Golden Globes

Lily Collins on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Impossible that in this list there is this amazing look that Lily wore in 2017 when he was nominated to the Golden Globes for his role in Rules Don’t Apply. This dress Zuhair Murad placed as one of the best dressed of this year.

8. Jeans for life

Lily Collins in a Chanel show. Photo: Getty Images

With this simple outfit look, Lily showed us that you can attend a parade of haute couture with a classic attire and still catch all the glances. What about the key? A top with a bold printed.

9. Boho chic

Lily Collins at the premiere of Okja. Photo: Getty Images

Play with different types of dress allows you to have a wide margin of action to the moment of stepping on the red carpet of an event, or simply go to dinner to a restaurant. The arrangement is what makes Lily look majestic and befitting for the premiere of Okja in this red dress.

10. Camp at the MET Gala

Lily Collins at the MET Gala. Photo: Getty Images

A tribute to Priscilla Presley in your wedding with Elvis Presley it was the look that the actress opted for the MET Gala last year, from the long dress with a tail that stretched for several meters, passing by the hairstyle type bouffant with delicate flowers, to makeup with strip feline, infinite, false eyelashes and brush strokes of pastel on the eyelids.

