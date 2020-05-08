The Beatles in the film

The Beatles not only are part of the history of the music. Also in the cinema have been the protagonists of some cult movies.

Some are inspired by the songs and the band members, but there are also movies played at the time by the artists themselves:

John, Paul, George and Ringo

. Today we review the most interesting.





Yesterday (2019)

That the Beatles are still today proves this film premiered last year.

Yesterday

of Danny Boyle, takes the title of one of the most famous songs of the band of Liverpool.

The film is a romantic comedy imagine how the world would be if the group never existed.









Its protagonist, played by the actor Himesh Patel, is a young musician who dreams of success, until you realize that no one else in the world remembers the songs of The Beatles except him… And will not hesitate to appropriate to their lyrics and their melodies in order to succeed.















(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Pe8YaGJpoM(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









Across the universe (2007)

Directed by Julie Taymor and starring Evan Rachel Wood and Jim Sturgessthis film covers the history of the 60’s to the rhythm of the music.

The songs of The Beatles, versioned by various authors, serve to build the thread of the story.

Through topics such as

Let it Be, Something, Hey Jude

or the one that gives name to the film, we go through the years of the turbulent protests against the war, the exploration of mind and the emergence of the

rock & roll

.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spf7RULGNOU(/embed)data-youtube-vid>

















Nowhere Boy (2009)

The director Sam Taylor-Wood it is based on a biography published by the sister of John Lennon, Julia Baird.

The film depicts the adolescence of the singer and his first steps in music as the leader of the band The Quarrymen, he started with only 16 years, or the path that led him to become a beatle.

Is starring Aaron Johnson, that puts you in the shoes of the young John Lennon.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWsMXVket_4(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









Backbeat (1994)

You may not know that before Ringo Starrthe Beatles were another member that I would end up leaving the band before it became famous.

It is Stu Sutcliffe, that was bassist for the Beatles up to 1962, and of whom it is said that he was responsible for putting the name.

This movie Ian Softley explains the beginning of the band and their first performances in Hamburg, Germany, from the point of view of Sutcliffe.













(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHWgLwMRukE(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









What day’s night (1964)

The four members of The Beatles also starred in some films that have become titles of cult. It is the case of this, titled as one of the first great successes of The Beatles, To

Hard Day’s Night

.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3W7P054gLkg(/embed)data-youtube-vid>





This movie Richard Lester it was the first film that starred the band. It is a kind of semidocumental with touches of fiction surreal it portrays the madness of the fans of the Liverpool band.

In it, the members of the group break with all of its obligationsskips the scheduled program and try to savor the freedom. But for this, they must dodge the journalists, to their manager and to the fans who follow them.













Help! (1965)

The same director Richard Lester returned to directing with John, Paul, George and Ringo in their second film, which also it is titled as one of his songs.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zn99sY-PdtU(/embed)data-youtube-vid>





Your argument is something delirious, inspired by the movement psychedelic and the influences hindu that were fashionable at the time.

The story begins when a hindu sect you are sacrifice a maiden to the goddess Kali and for this they must put the ring sacred to the goddess. But the young man is a fan of the Beatles and has sent the ring as a gift. So start a crazy persecution to get to the ring, from London to the Bahamas.





Yellow submarine (1968)

This film is not only one of the most popular of the Beatles but also a jewel of the cinema of animation.

It was directed by the canadian animator George Dunning and us shows John, Paul, George and Ringo turned into animated characterscharacterized with the clothes they wear on the album cover Sgt. Peppers.













(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vefJAtG-ZKI(/embed)data-youtube-vid>





In this animated fantasy, the Beatles are required by the country of Pepperland to help beat the Blue Meaniesthat they hate the music. To get to Pepperland and save this cheerful and colorful paradise, the Beatles must cross different seas aboard, of course, of a yellow submarine. On the way you’ll be able to listen to many of their most popular songs.









Junior Report offers this resource free of charge during the period of confinement. Download the plan of telework

.







