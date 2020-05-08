Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova on the proposed merger of Roger Federer

The best players of the WTA, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova, say that tennis can come out stronger from the current crisis due to a global pandemic if the fusion of the ATP Tour and the WTA Tour became a reality.

The debate about the merger between the two bodies, for a long time defended by the founder of the WTA, Billie Jean King, gained strength last week after Roger Federer suggested the same thing in a tweet.

In a statement to Reuters, the world no. 2, Simona Halep, a former frank French and reigning world champ of Wimbledon, says: “I Think that the advantages of a merger would be to unify the sport and be stronger together.

If we have a product, a brand and all working together to achieve the same goals, the future of tennis could be very bright after you get out of this crisis. Men and women on the same level, marketed and promoted in the same way with equal opportunities and, of course, the same prize in all areas.

It would also be exciting to have the opportunity to work more closely with the best male players ”. Kvitova, two-time champion of Grand Slam as Halep, agreed that the merger would be beneficial to both the touring to the sport.

“If we can find a way for men and women to work together for the best sport, it would be exciting. Combine our tours throughout the year, with luck, would produce a sport more safe, better tv coverage, more sponsors and, most importantly, a better experience for the fans.

In the first place, a merger would require a lot of discussion and hard work, because many things need to change ” The Czech woman currently ranked number 12 in the world and has won the Wimbledon singles title twice in his career.