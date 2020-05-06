This is the ‘beauty secret’ of Olivia Munn and it is not the makeup!

We are in a new season of awards and we begin to see the sculpted bodies and faces aglow dazzle in the different red carpets and Olivia Munn, actress, presenter and judge of America’s Got Talent, it is one of those celebrities who we expect to see on parade at these events.

The protagonist of X-Men: Apocalypse -like the rest of the actresses – he devotes several hours to prepare for these events, and although there is some trick to dress or a must have in terms of cosmetics, which is not what would expect is that among its beauty secrets is the supplement of collagen: “I add envelopes Vital Proteins in my juice that morning to be sure that I will keep myself hydrated,” she told Olivia to the portal InStyle.



VIEW GALLERY





CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO SEE ALL PHOTOS

This product is not another thing that a blend of collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and probiotics with just agrearlo to your tea, water or fruit juice, you’ll give it a boost your body inside and out. This beauty collagen it offers a powerful anti-age action by supplementing your body’s hydration and firmness. A simple take per day will give you the vitamins you need for healthy hair, strong nails and radiant skin.

If you want to join this trend, you can purchase the Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen – Strawberry Lemon, sticks packs ($34.00), which come in a single dose of 0.56 ounces, are practical and easy to carry even in your handbag. Remember that in addition to the collagen provides energy and reduces the effects of fatigue.



VIEW GALLERY





You can also buy the bottle 115 oz ($32.00) available in other flavors like Lavender-Lemon, Mint-Melon or Flor de Jamaica, or you can look to opt for collagen from other brands that we offer in this gallery. To give more flavor to your drink, when you combine it with your supplement of beauty, you can prepare the following recipe:

Ingredients:

A cup of juice of watermelon

A cup of coconut milk

A tablespoon of Strawberry Lemon Beauty Collagen, Vital Proteins

Preparation:

Pour juice of watermelon in a glass

Add the tablespoon of collagen strawberry and beauty, and mix well

Pour into a glass with ice and add the coconut milk

Mix thoroughly the juice of watermelon and the coconut milk and enjoy!

You can add slices of lemons or strawberries if desired

Remember that at the time of a special event that you want to look great, you can also put in practice the recommendations of Angela Levin, makeup artist of celebrities, who advises that for a special date, you should not ingest alcohol for at least 24 hours before, and sleep seven hours in order to look fresh and radiant. And of course, do as Olivia Munn and join the trend of collagen. It’s all your body will thank you!