Programming Realmadrid TV: this evening, ‘Delta Force 2’ and ‘Malice’

Realmadrid TV broadcast tonight with a double delivery of the best in cinema. At 21:30 h, offers Delta Force 2, a film directed by Aaron Norris and starring Chuck Norris and Billy Drago. The drug lord Ramon Cota is kidnapped by a group of agents investigating the trafficking of drugs and hides in a place hidden in the jungle. Colonel McCoy Delta Force he will be responsible to meet the mission and destroy to Ramón Costa and his empire, based on the sale of cocaine, to save the hostages and to end with the offender’s most famous.

23:20 h, the target channel issues Malice, film directed by Harold Becker and starring Nicole Kidman, Alec Baldwin and Bill Pullman. Endy and Tracy are two young newly-weds. Endy returns to meet with his excompañero college Jed, a young and attractive surgeon newly arrived in the city. One night, a student of the institute where he works Endy suffers an assault, and, soon after, another girl appears to be murdered.

Before, at 15:40 h, offers Educating Bobby, a film directed by Famke Janssen and starring Milla Jovovich, Spencer List, and Rory Cochrane. Olivia, a former con-artist and her son Bobby find themselves in Oklahoma seeking to escape the past and with the will to build a better future. But one day, the criminal past of her will appear again and must make a choice: continue with a life of crime or leave the person she loves most, with the aim of giving a chance in life to Bobby.