Katie Holmes boasts a gray hair in the Fashion Week of Paris

Who we would say a few decades ago that look like gray hairs with pride was going to be trendy and, what is more relevant, that would be the reina Letizia one of the great forerunners of this movement beauty in favor of natural hair. So it happened a little over a year, Letizia was presented at a public event boasting gray, and from night to morning, you commented “looks” went to a second level and giving the space to his new badge of beauty hair.

Queen Letizia, wearing a gray hair in the most natural way. (Getty)

After she arrived Kate Middleton, Charlize Theron, Penelope Cruz, Demi Moore or Salma Hayek, they joined the last claim that the other had been converted in badge even years back Letizia, as Jane Fonda or Diane Keaton, both with manes that are completely white and boasting of the consequences of the passage of time with pride.

Demi Moore. (EFE)

Now he has touched the turn Katie Holmes. The actress, indisputable reference point of fashion and beauty, has been planted in the front row of the parade of Chloé in Paris championing natural beauty, and what better way to do that than letting you color your gray hairs and wear them with pride. If you notice, in your mane wavy, chestnut-brown have surfaced a few wisps white that makes the actress in the new banner of naturalness.

Katie Holmes, in the Fashion Week of Paris. (Getty)

And that’s in the past and recent times that we have seen Katie Holmes still it was not perceived visually, no hint of gray in his hair, but in its foray into the Fashion week Paris, where the actress has gone to a parade and she walked through the streets of the fashion capital teaching the world your new look hair where the gray hair just shine.

Katie Holmes at the exit of the parade. (Cordon Press)

With this public gesture, Katie Holmes has been put back on the table ltrend hair that runs like wildfire among the celebs in favour of naturalness and to which all, in one way or another, we have the opportunity to sign on. Is more, that women like her, famous, young and stylish, stop dyeing grey hair and to promote a real beauty helps us to us, the rest of mortals, to standardize even more of a situation that to this day is a fact of everyday life.

Look gray hair has ceased to be in recent times synonymous with neglect and old age to become a symbol of claim among women who seek to break with the established standards of beauty and are fighting for them to be themselves. Bravo, Katie!