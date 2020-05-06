“Crisis on Infinite Earths”: Lucifer, Netflix, surprising everyone with their appearance in the crossover | nndc | Shows

Last Tuesday was issued third episode of the saga “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, production that brings together various heroes like the Flash, Arrow, Superman, Supergirl, among others. These special chapters have also served to make cameos special, but there is one that has stolen the attention of all. The following paragraphs contain spoilers.

During the various episodes of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, the CW has presented different worlds of the Multiverse. Under this premise, the Batman of Earth 99 and Superman of Smallville made their appearance. However, what nobody expected was to see a character who has his own series on Netflix.

It is Lucifer, a character played by Tom Ellis, whose series airs on Netflix, and that he had not had any connection with the Arrowverse. Without a doubt, this has been the cameo more prominent in the third episode, considering that the same actor had indicated months before that he would not partake of these chapters.

How was your appearance? The team made up by Constantine (Matt Ryan), Diggle (David Ramsey) and Mia (Katherine McNamara) arrive on Earth 666 with the purpose of retrieve the soul of Oliver Queen. At that time, Constantine touches a door and it appears Lucifer, who asks for a favor.

While this does not give them a direct answer, he gives them a pass towards the place where is the soul of Oliver Queen: the island of Lian Yu. Of course, though not before intimidating them a little.

The next chapter of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be issued on January 14, 2020. Below we will show you the preview of the next episode of the expected crossover.

