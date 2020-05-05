Olivia Munn travels to Galicia to see Álex González

Their relationship came to light a few months ago. No one knows how or when they met Olivia Munn and Alex Gonzalez, but it seems that it could have been in Los Angeles, where he spent a few seasons working or running in castings. Be that as it may, the case is that now the actor is in Spain for work reasons and even here he has travelled the american actress, who has spent a weekend in Galicia next to him.

Despite the fact that still has not been premiered the first season of the series ‘Live without permission’ (Telecinco), Álex González has started these days to record the second, together with his inseparable companion, José Coronado. Both have already been a few days in the lands of galicia and even there he traveled Olivia Munn at the end of last week, we assume that to make a visit.

Hello A publication shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) the 28 Jun, 2018 at 7:42 pm PDT

The actress herself he shared a snapshot in a swimming pool, located in a remote area of the galician region, to tell where I was. There was no picture with the actor, who was seen in social networks, although in your case within the recording set. The visit was brief, because only a couple of days after the actress had, again via Instagram that he was on the côte d’azur, more specifically Saint-Tropez, next to Emma Roberts. The question that now remains is if he will return to Galicia after those days in France.

More news about Álex González

– Álex González, ‘hunted’ with Olivia Munn

– Carmen Jordá talks about his break with Álex González

– Alex Gonzalez claims that have supplanted the identity

– Did you know that Álex González is Leo? Consultation your horoscope