Natalya thinks that Nikki and Brie Bella are two examples to follow

By Sergi Peralta – POSTED on 09/03/2020 AT 21:42

In his latest article for the Calgary Sun, the superstar of WWE Natalya he wrote a text on the future Hall of Famers in WWE The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki Bella). Among other things, Natalya recalled some of their favorite moments with the twins and claimed that they are the models to follow. Then, the statements more prominent.

The Bella Twins are role models

“The Bella Twins shared a race that, for more than a decade, broke down barrier after barrier. Their contributions far exceeded the work on the ring. Nikki Bella, the champion of Divas with the reign longest-lived, it inspired a generation of girls not to be afraid. Brie Bella is also a excampeona and encouraged a whole generation of women to persevere and not be afraid of being who they are. Some of my fights favorite in the WWE were against Brie and Nikki, as my fight in SummerSlam 2013 against Brie, or the Falls County Anywhere Match on SmackDown against Nikki”.

Nikki and Brie Bella wanted to inspire the rest of the women

“The Bella Twins and I began our careers in WWE with a week of difference. These girls worked very hard since the first day. We connected very well from the beginning, and the three we have always thought that the effort combined with passion is the key to success. While we trained together, I saw in them something beyond headlocks and dropkicks. Brie and Nikki wanted to empower other women. The twins wanted to be an example and inspire the women around them, like myself, to continue pursuing their dreams.”

Do not forget to visit Solowrestlingthe web with all the news of WWE. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next PPV from WWE is Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be updated with all news related.