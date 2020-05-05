Meghan Markle relanzaría “The Tig” to make a business more profitable

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and Claire Elise Boucher, better known by her artistic name as Grimeshave had their first child, as revealed by south african tycoon in social networks.



Yesterday via Twitter, Elon Musk are commissioned to share the news of the birth of your baby to respond to several of his followers. First answered the message of one user: “the mom and the baby, all right,” he said.



After, the physicist and inventor in response to another of his followers went up a image in which it appears holding her baby, who is yawning. Also read: The singer Grimes to reveal pregnancy with a naked photo what it would be Elon Musk the dad?



But that’s not all, because Elon Musk reported the course name of the baby of the interpreter of “Oblivion”, which is: X Æ A-12 Musk.

This is the first child for the visual artist, producer and director of 32 years, while Musk you already have five: Damian, Griffin, Xavier, Saxon and Kaithe fruit of his first marriage with Justine Musk.



Musk and the singer of “Genesis” made their first public appearance at the Met gala-2018, since then they have been very discrete and both have kept their relationship in the strictest privacy to the point that when the canadian artist announced on Instagram her pregnancy, cost him to attribute the paternity to the mogul.



It was last January when Grimes he shared a picture of her belly on Instagram, after that confusing text that was interpreted as the announcement of her pregnancy, the canadian singer spoke in an interview for Rolling Stone magazine in which he expressed the love was Elon and the decision to be a mom.



“It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do this, go through the act of, like, you know, sex without protection. Simply, I sacrificed my power at this time. I’ve given up. I’ve spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to nothing, so it was only a deep commitment. In reality, I love my boyfriend. So I thought, ‘I’m sure, you know’,” he said in an interview. Also read: Tom Cruise plans to shoot film in the space with Elon Musk