McKayla Maroney was one of the stars of the London 2012 Olympic Games where he won a gold and silver medal in gymnastics. It became famous worldwide when making a grimace when he received as a recipient of the silver and now captures the looks on Instagram

In 2016, he retired due to that injury affected him for two years. Now he is a celebrity on Instagram, is dedicated to acting and is working on his musical career.

Maroney published on Saturday a video on the social network in which he appears dancing and wearing her well worked butt while wearing a thong. The publication had a great reaction to the more than seven thousand comments and be reproduced more than 733 thousand times.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUDTYSQBxPR/?taken-by=mckaylamaroney

Many of his followers doubted that the girl of 21 years, extending the recording; however, she clarified on Twitter that it was not hacheada and that she herself posted the video.