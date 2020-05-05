Enjoy the first book of ‘Harry Potter’ with Daniel Radcliffe

New plan for the landfill: listen to the reading of the famous book ‘Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone’ in ‘streaming’.

Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham or Dakota Fanning have participated in this initiative to promote the #yomequedoencasa.

The magical world of ‘Harry Potter’ is now enjoying, from home, thanks to the initiative ‘Hogwarts at home’. From Wizarding World have created this campaign to help make the confinement more bearable within the community ‘magical’. Through it, you are creating a lot of plans for the fans of the series and today has finally seen the light one of the most tempting: the reading on the ‘streaming’ of the book ‘Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone’ by a number of celebrities who adore the world created by J. K. Rowling. If few days ago we gave jumps of joy because we discovered the ‘escape room’ (for free) from our magician favorite, just imagine how we are now.

For the moment we have known seven of the names of ‘celebrities’ who will read to us the book that started it all, ‘Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone’but we have more than enough because the list is pure magic. As it could not be of another way, the first chapter is in charge of Daniel Radcliffe. The very Harry Potter has been given the task of putting voice in the reading of ‘The boy who survived’ and the chapter is already available in video format on Wizard World.

To the list of ‘celebrities’ that have been added to the reading of ‘Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone’, at the moment we have to add to David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne. But there are still more names of the most powerful who complete this reading in ‘streaming’ as the book has 17 chapters.

It is expected that the whole of the book will go to distributing between now and mid-summer. According to have counted from the Wizarding World, the videos will be posted weekly on harrypotterathome.com and they will also have a version of just the audio available for free on Spotify.

We’ve already heard the first chapter of ‘Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone’ with Daniel Radcliffe as a reader. We are now looking forward to the next installment, and that the disclosure of more names of ‘celebrities’ who will participate in the reading. We die because Emma Watson be one of the chosen and you touch to read the chapter in which they learn levitation.