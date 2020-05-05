Criticizes “dangerous Lies” (Dangerous Lies) with Camila Mendes

Dangerous Lies/ Dangerous Lies tape is a suspense thriller directed by Michael Scottwith a script David Goldenwith many twists and turns in the plot seeks to maintain the expectation of the viewers.

The plot focuses on a wealthy old man dies unexpectedly, leaving his entire estate to his caretaker, who along with her husband, believes that luck has smiled after so many problems that have happened lately, but they do not realize that is enredaran with a series of deceptions and murders that put them in danger.

The film is estelarizado by one of the stars of the series of Riverdale who gives life to Veronica Lodge, the american actress afro-brazilian Camila Mendes on this occasion in the role Katie Franklinin addition Jessie T. Usher in the role of her husband Adam Kettner.

The cast is complemented by Jamie Chung (The Gifted, Big Hero 6), Cam Gigandet (The OC), Sasha Alexander (Yes Man) and Elliott Gould (Ray Donovan), all makes a work dependable.

As for the dubbing in Latin the cast is formed by Annie Red(Live action of Aladdin, The Flash), Javier Olguín (The Amazing Spider-Man), Laura Torres, Cynthia Chong, Daniel Abundis, Alejandro Villeli and Joseph Sands.

The tape complies in general terms, keeping intrigued the audience, although if you abuse a little of their many twists and turns, some of them somewhat predictable, others were not and a few that are quite credible, it is still quite entertaining and worth viewing, being one of the novelties that you can find in Netflix.

Don’t forget that you can find more reviews of other productions such as: The Ascent, The Willoughbys, Extraction, Violet, and Finch, Girls, Lost, Love.Wedding.Random, Sergio, Miracle in cell 7, Spencer Confidential, When they see us and Inconceivable.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgsxzehrTdE(/embed)