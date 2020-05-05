Criticism of Westworld season 3, already full on HBO

We analyze without spoilers for the season 3 of Westworld, already full on HBO, in which the fiction explores the world beyond the theme park of Delos.

One of the great events television of the year, has been without a doubt the premiere of the season 3 Westworld. To our misfortune, was going to come with an event that was one of the first cancelled by the health crisis of the COVID-19, so we’ve been following the regular emissions pathway HBO to be able to offer this review free of spoilers.

And I noticed that it is quite a challenge to talk about it without telling too much because as you well know is based, precisely, in deconstructing one by one all the expectations of the viewer, so that it is a bit complicated… although we will do everything possible to not destriparos nothing.

As I said when we did the critique of the second season of Westworldor renewed or die. The audience stuck to the frightened in the face of a fragmented narrative in excess and not a few rabbits pulled from the hat, which broke with the tone and rhythm of the first.

That had to be unirle a degree of cruelty and gratuitous violence too excessive that it made the viewing were somewhat tortuous, especially in the passages of Shogun World.

So what has changed? Well, basically everything. The third season of Westworld it is something very different than the previous two, starting with the opening of a view: we leave the parks of Delos to discover that not only will the artificial intelligences are capable of questioning the nature of their reality, but that humans should do it too.

The dichotomy of free will-determinism that so aptly has been exploited in the recent series of science-fiction that I strongly recommend as Devsreturns to be in the spotlight but as it is Pain (dramatic interpretation of Evan Rachel Wood) the catalyst to the main action, it is curious that it is a synthetic that make a human, in this case Caleb (Aaron Paul), who question their freedom of choice and their degree of independence with respect to a system that seems to move with the strings as if it were a puppet and pretend to do the same with all humanity.

Westworld starts with a Pain very different to the one we met in the first season of the series. If you remember, ran away, taking with it a number of pearls that we didn’t know what consciences they belonged to. That is one of the key points of these new episodes, at least until the room, the more solid and determinant along with the end, gives us a pivot point of surprising information that until the time it was almost impossible to guess.

With regard to the two previous seasons have shown a redoubled efforts on the part of the production team and a step forward in terms of special effects. The bill technique is impeccable and some of the images that we show very impressive not only for its beauty but also by their narrative importance.

In addition, it is a real pleasure to see how they have put in place certain sequences, and above all how well you have squeezed two locations Spanish as are the City of Arts of Valencia and Besalú in Girona, declared in 1979 to be a cultural good of national interest for its architectural value and location for a new park that I had not yet entered: War World.

But unfortunately not everything is positive: the plot moves jerky and, although it has been tried to alleviate a lot of the philosophical load of the dialogues and introduce a lot more action, all this is to the detriment of the development of the characters and their internal coherence.

The most paradigmatic case is that of Maeve (the character of the magnetic Thandie Newton), which passes through an impasse that we do not know if you qualify as inconsistent or illogical, but that does not agree with their motivations or their personality and leads her to align with a new character played by Vincent Cassel: Serac. And it is only an example, not to delve too much on the plot.

On the other hand, in pursuit of a spectacular exaggerated, often consist of sequences corals or large choreography of action in which the truth shines by its absence and that you will not end up to marry with the spirit of the series. That megalomania collides head-on with these intimate reflections that made up the backbone of Westworld.

In the end, the biggest flaw of this fiction is that you can’t take anything for granted. Looking to surprise on a constant basis Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan do not stop to pull aces out of the sleeve to bring back characters, to play with what the viewer believes certain or give you so many turns of the screw to the argument that end up going to thread the screws.

The episodes, as a general rule, are long and, although they have high points interesting and are visually a delight, they have too much straw.

In some ways, the series has entered into its stage more complex: the recession. It is difficult to excite or move you. when you always think that what you are seeing is fickle because you can’t get to empathize with the characters. Play the “who is who” is interesting for a period of delimited time, but stretch it out too much and chaining a string of macguffins is exhausting and tricky.

Yes I anticipate that the last episode, after a grand finale, has two scenes postcréditos. The notice is for, I do not lose them because they are substantial and mark, both what is coming in the fourth season of Westworld, already confirmed. What was said: everything is susceptible to change.