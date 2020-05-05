Abby Lee Miller confirms final departure of “Dance Moms”

Abby Lee Miller shocked their fans by announcing that leaves forever “Dance Moms”, the reality show where he became known for his strict role as a choreographer.

Through its account of Instagram, the TV personality bid farewell to her students and thanked the channel Lifetime for having given him the opportunity to get to know your school.

“Thank you Lifetime for an incredible career and all that I have learned. But I’ve decided to go ahead and not renew my contract. The next few weeks are about exploring new projects in a new home. It is an exciting time, and there are more announcements to come!!!”, wrote.

It is worth mentioning that academy of dance emerged Maddie Ziegler, who always generated the envy of the moms of her classmates for being “the favorite”.





IN THIS NOTE