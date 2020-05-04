Westworld: first of its uneven balance

At the time that the crisis of the coronavirus sharpened and the world was faced with a coup of radical changes, Westworld it is revealed in a similar way: since mid-march, after the premiere of his third cycle, I would never be the same series had issued its final chapter almost two years ago. One of the productions more slippery and ambitious television sealed its change of skin in the middle of a period of pure uncertainty.

The history of HBO on theme parks, artificial intelligence, robots and humans took a turn final seen to the outside and responding to the question of how would the world be in four more decades. In a certain sense, a new start, but going back to events just three months later, keeping to the main heroine (Evan Rachel Wood) and adding to Aaron Paul and Vincent Cassel among their new faces, moving through points such as London and Los Angeles in the year 2058. Widening his appetite, he jumped out to countries like Singapore and Spain to record part of his scenes, while internally we were constantly handling.

“We were creating a world that never existed before. We had the locker rooms are contemporary of the previous seasons, but we realized that they were all in the park, and this really is a new world. We could expand it greatly. And I think that turned into something a bit more futuristic than in previous seasons”, he says on the phone with the Worship the british Shay Cunliffe, costume designer of the fiction that ended last night (all the chapters in HBO GO).

Although I had never done a series or a story placed in the future, the creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy proclaimed it for this cycle, in which Dolores (Wood) is faced with a different objective, and presents a fresh appearance, including a stunning black dress that transforms into one dorado in the first episode, and many believed it was the work of visual effects, but in truth it was the work of Cunliffe.

“I never had a full idea of where we were going to finish. I needed to know the purpose of each character, and I had many conversations and I was able to get close to get an idea of how they would present,” says the costume designer of films such as Bourne: El ultimatum (2007) and 2012 (2009), in collaboration with the creators and the production designer for “the technology was really changing and we could only be a step towards the future”.

Issued seven of its eight episodes -it is the season more short-emerged questions surrounding the course who took the story and some characters; motivated doubts for example the role of Paul, a an ex military man with memory problems who acquired preponderance fundamental despite the fact that in the intricate map prepared previously had never appeared. It also generated divisions the increase of the action scenes, many times in replacement of the mystery and the questions that fascinated -and frustrated – at the start. Balance disparate from a third party for all in one way or another marked changes.

“When you work with an actor we really speak about the arc and all the process that you live your character,” says Cunliffe, detailing which in this case was different. “Evan wasn’t accustomed to knowing where he was going with the story. She was very cool with it, not questioned it. Their questions were: ‘Is it comfortable? What looks good? What works for a lot of action?’. Because we knew that each scene was going to end in some kind of action sequence for her.”

Although the audience fell in this third cycle (the first episode had a low of 57% versus the debut of the previous season and each chapter has been below the average figure that was fiction), it is certain that Westworld he ended up settling down with a spectacular visual worthy of a blockbuster. The fruit, explains the designer, “that is part of each team member and each department to reach the same standard, the background really matter to us. If someone was walking down the street I had to look good, as well as the main actor”.

Supporting your title more bombastic after the end of Game of thronesHBO confirmed the fourth cycle before the broadcast of the penultimate episode. “I guess we all have a long time to work quite a lot in the scripts and the chapters of the next season are the best,” says Cunliffe. “We never talked about what would happen when we did this third season. You could go to the end of the world, but I hope not, I hope that instead, they are thinking of a fabulous new world,” he adds.

However, considering the paralysis of the industry, the last night perfectly could have been the last episode of Westworld in a long time. “I don’t visualize that we are going to be back in our place in one or two years more,” he says about the industry in which it operates since the early 80’s. “It is very difficult. I wonder if the people in my position in any way we are stripped of the last chapter of our careers. I think that it is okay, I think that young people need to begin right after this. But I wonder if Westworld this was my final design work, and not what I thought at the time. That happens to me by the head.”