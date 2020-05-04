The film that talks about the MET Gala, theft, and starring Anne Hathaway

If you are a movie lover and also you lose the coverage of Vogue for the MET Gala each year, safe saw Ocean’s 8 when it opened in 2018. But, if you still don’t know what it is about the film that managed to gather a cast enviable women in Hollywood, it’s time to continue reading.

Ocean’s 8 it is part of the franchise of the movies Oceandirected by Steven Soderbergh and in which the cast is formed almost entirely by men, having as protagonists George Clooney and Brad Pitt, in addition to the performances of Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and Julia Roberts. However, Ocean’s 8 it is a new perspective that screams girl power.

The fourth installment Ocean it was directed by Gary Rosswhile Soderbergh took on the role of executive producer, and tells the story of Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), sister of the late Danny Ocean (Clooney), and who is just out of prison looking for revenge against the man who, in addition to having been her lover, was the culprit that spent a few years in prison after engaging her in a crime (Richard Armitage).

Master of deceit, and thief of profession as his brother, Debbie seeks the help of his friend Lou (Cate Blanchett) for stealing a necklace Cartier with value of $ 150 million and that almost never goes out of your safe, which will be led by the movie star of the moment, Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) to the MET Gala that year. To achieve this, the duo begins the search for the ‘dream team’ of the scam, bringing together an expert gem (Mindy Kaling), a hacker infallible (Rihanna), a thief of purses impossible to catch (Awkwafina), a mom expert in defrauding up to Amazon (Sarah Paulson) and a fashion designer noventera that has been almost forgotten, and with a lot of debt before the tax office (Helena Bonham Carter). The group of women will not only achieve the almost impossible task of getting an invitation to the MET Gala, but for to steal in front of the noses of the society of new york and celebrity top in the world of entertainment, a piece of jewelry as legendary as the crown of the queen of England.

Although the movie does not delve too much into the theme of that year (which were clearly fictional), the cameos of Anna Wintour, Serena Williams and Katie Holmesamong other celebrities, give the impression that the movie was filmed the first Monday of may in a true MET Gala and not in a studio recording in Hollywood.

It is not The Devil Wears Pradahowever, Ocean’s 8 it has the perfect dose of fashion that is needed on the screen and too much action to keep you on the edge of the seat. If you have not seen it you’ll know that, like all the movies Oceanthe end is unexpected and, at some point, you want to be on the side of the “bad guys”, or in this case “bad”.

If you want to explore a little bit more about MET Gala in the cinema, The First Monday in May, the director Andrew Rossi doesn’t have anything of fiction, on the contrary, it is a documentary that takes you by the hand the organization of the exhibition China Through the Looking Glass 2015.

In The First Monday in Maythe director is in charge of that, with Anna Wintour, you understand all the logistics and beauty that is behind the organization of an event of this magnitude, as well as comments of such characters as the former editor of Vogue André Leon Talley and Andrew Bolton, commissioner of the samples each year.