MET Gala: So you remember the famous event, in the time of coronavirus

Your browser does not support iframes.

The MET Gala it is one of the most important events of the fashion industry and the entertainment, and is traditionally held on the first Monday of may, but, in this 2020, due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, had to be postponed (although until the moment it is not known when it might be rescheduled).

This year’s edition would be all the more special, because it celebrates the 150th anniversary of the MET, and as a lot of people looked forward to see the outfits that the celebrities had been prepared for its appearance in New York, the MET Gala is to take place, but through the social networks.

While under the hashtag #METGalaChallenge dozens of people have been given the task of recreating his outfits beloved throughout the history of this red carpet, celebrities are wearing today their social profiles to relive your best memories of the event.

Kendall Jenner, for example, released a mini-album of photos where she shows her outfit of 2019: a vibrant design in orange, with crystals and feathers, the creation of Versace.

In one of the photos comes out accompanied by her younger sister, Kylie Jennerand in other, it shows old memories to the side of other personalities as Bella Hadid.

See also: The couples that walked on the MET Gala 2019

For its part, Kris Jenner published an image of 2016, when he used an elegant black dress. In the photo comes out, accompanied by her daughter Kylie, with your design Balmain and sandals Aquazzura, as well as your daughter Kim Kardashian and his son-in-law Kanye West.

Sofia Vergara he used his profile of Instagram to remember three of his appearances in the famous gala, one of them, using a fabulous outfit and white Marchesa. In another image, she showed a dress of his compatriot, the colombian Carolina Herrera.

Emily Ratajkowski he recalled one of their outfits more flamboyant and revealing of the MET Gala.

See also: Met Gala 2019: Jennifer Lopez is a goddess with a silver Versace

Lily Aldridge he recalled his design of 2017, a daring dress with cutouts on the torso, the creation of Ralph Lauren.

Dua Lipa he recalled its colorful design Versace edition 2019 MET Gala, where it had the opportunity to live with Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

The actress Madelaine Petsch also recalled her debut at the gala last year. For the occasion, the star of “Riverdale” used a design that seemed right out of a fairy tale.

In 2013, Lily Collins he paid tribute to a muse of the 60’s: Priscilla Presley at her wedding with Elvis. This year, the actress decided to share pictures of this fabulous look.

Rita Ora he recalled, among other designs, the golden dress by Marc Jacobs that was used in the gala, 2019, and wrote the following message on Instagram: “fashion has always been one of the most important industries, some of my best and closest friends and colleagues working in fashion. I have some amazing memories of the #METGala over the years. I love them all, can’t wait to see them soon.”

In his mini-album of photos you can see him also with a red dress posing next to Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Anne Hathawayas well as other images Kate Moss and Lizzo.

DON’T MISS:

Gigi Hadid gave details of the pregnancy and revealed what are your cravings

VIDEO: The 10 dresses sexiest of the history of the MET Gala