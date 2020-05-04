Ireland Baldwin reacted to the commitment of her cousin with Justin Bieber | News

All the world is surprised by the news of the engagement of Justin Bieber and the model Hailey Baldwin. Fans, artists and many media have reacted then that Bieber take their networks to announce to the world your love for Hailey: “I was Going to wait a little to say something but the news travels fast, listen, plain and simple, oh Hailey I am soooo in love with everything that has to do with you! I am committed to spend the rest of my life knowing every part of you and loving patient and kind manner.” The premium of Hailey, Ireland Baldwinnot to be left behind when shared Instagram a tender photo where he showed an intimate memory and family where to come out in the premium small taking a bath and playing. The model wrote in the image: “there Will be a girl who will no longer be alone… and only one shall remain. My other pollita will soon be a beautiful bride. Congratulations to the two,” said Ireland, referring to the famous song of Justin, One Less Lonely Girl. After a bit of banter and to say that she is the only unmarried, showed the love and happiness that you want to the renowned partner. Bieber 24 years officially asked Hailey 21 years of age if he wanted to be his wife over the weekend while they were having dinner in a restaurant in the Bahamas. The bride-to-be also expressed his excitement when he posted to his fans on Twitter: “I’m not sure what I did in life to deserve so much happiness but I am very grateful to God for giving me someone so amazing to share my life. There are No words to express my gratitude.”