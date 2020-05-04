Does beating ‘Game of Thrones’? This was the reaction of the internet at the end of the season 3 of ‘Westworld’

Finally, you’ve reached the long awaited conclusion of the new installment of the HBO series and, as expected, there were many surprises, so fans shared their reactions at the end of the season 3 of ‘Westworld’.

As is usual at the end of the season for some productions, especially on HBO, there was a good amount of annihilations, many surprises, and even more accidents.

As in the case of each the end of the season in ‘Game of Thrones’, this HBO production caused reactions in the spectators.

Spoiler Alert

The following lines contain information about the end of the third season of ‘Westworld’.

At the end of the episode, two main characters, who have been in the series since the beginning, have given a twist to their loyalties. Then, without notice, the series took a big step toward the future, which apparently will be where will the fourth season when it debuts in a couple of years.

The reactions at the end of the season 3 of ‘Westworld’ was not made to wait, because at the end of last month, HBO has renewed the successful sci-fi thriller for a fourth season long before the end of the season last Sunday 3 of may.

“Since the theme park from the Western to the metropolis technocratic in the near future, we have enjoyed every twist and turn of the plot that have made the narrators teachers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy“well,” said the president of programming of HBO, Casey Bloys, in a statement announcing the renewal.

Fans in general are waiting to see the direction that will take the series in the following season, in addition to the new characters that is evident will debut, though at the moment there is not an official date for the premiere on HBO.

Below, you can see some of the reactions to the end of the season 3 of ‘Westworld’ that were shared on social networks by fans.

