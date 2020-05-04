Ciara reveals the sex of her third baby with a fun video family

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ciara you already know the sex of your baby, and to make the big announcement, the singer shared on Instagram a sweet video in which, in the company of her husband and their two children, find out if it is a boy or girl.

It was late last January when Ciara showed off her baby bump in a bikini. At that moment, in his post he wrote simply “number 3”, and pointed to his partner, Russell Wilsonas the author of the photo that was taken in the Turks and Caicos islands.

Now, in full quarantine for the global outbreak of coronavirus, and having shown the world that, like other famous, her family has been fun playing with TikTok, Ciara cries out to the four winds soon to be mom of a second child.

“Oh, the revelation of the sex! What will be @DangeRussWilson?!, wrote the star of 34 years in his social profile, next to the clip, in which, in the garden of your home, await along with her the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks and their children Future Zahir Wilburn and Sienna Princess Wilson.

In the recording you are listening to ask your small what I would like to have, if a brother or a sister, and shortly after, Ciara and her husband reveal with a rain of pieces of paper color blue, that on the way comes a baby boy.

The news will fell a wonder of all, but the most excited about was Future, who discover everything began to run. For her part, Ciara did a dance that got all his fans joy.

In fact, some celebrities like Lily Collins used the social network to communicate her joy. “Congratulations! I am very, very happy for you guys,” wrote the actress in the comments area, while the singer Janet Jackson was expressed with a emoji of heart.

Recently, Ciara shared with his followers, through their Instagram Storiesthat the pandemic has altered their visits to the doctor, to track your pregnancy.

“The visits for ultrasounds during this era of COVID-19 are not good, because my husband can’t go with me. Go time that we are living”, he shared.

However, the star has tried to stay positive, and this time that has had that happen in social isolation, has enjoyed to the side of their loved ones.

Russell Wilson and Ciara began dating at the beginning of 2015 and march of 2016 announced his commitment. It was finally the 6th of July 2016, when they celebrated their wedding in the Castle of Peckforton in Cheshire, England.

Sienna Princess Wilson is a product of this love. The small came to the world in 2017, and Future Zahir Wilburn, who was born in 2014, is the product of a previous relationship that was Ciara with rapper Future.

“5 years from the first day that we met… I’ll never forget that day,” wrote Ciara on march 26 on Instagram, next to a video in which she and Russell recall the date as the best day of their lives.

Congratulations for this beautiful family, soon to be five members!

