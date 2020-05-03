These are some of the stars that were on the verge of ruining their careers by bad decisions | People | Entertainment

Have plenty of talent, but their bad decisions led them to lose contracts worth millions. This has happened with several of the celebrities, those at the top have been falling in the excesses.

In sport, music, cinema, among others, have seen the so-called ‘bad examples’ of stars that they consider to be above the law. The Journal The Country made a compilation of those celebrities that were on the verge of losing it all, before the take-off of his career or at the summit of the same, due to a scandal caused by them:

Ryan Gosling

The canadian actor of 40 years, won his popularity by the movie the Notebook. However, getting there was not easy and from a very young age his career was at risk. At the age of 12 he formed the famous Mickey Mouse Club with Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, but the parents of the other members complained because it was a ‘bad influence’. He told the actor, Disney will bother to talk about what I heard about sex.

After this, the actor stayed in the home of Timberlake due to his family living of the wage you were earning. Finally your career years after you took off, notably starring in the famous movie and also with The Land.

Michelle Rodriguez

The american actress, one of the protagonist of the saga Fast and Furious, had an incident 15 years ago in Hawaii, where he was arrested for driving while intoxicated. However, their problems at the front of the steering wheel also involved a hit.

Despite the fact that the producers of the series Lost, to which he belonged at that time, indicated that his departure had to do with the incident, it is true that there were pressures to give.

Rodriguez was able to follow her acting career and appeared in other films such as Avatar and other movies of the saga Fast and Furious.

Kate Moss

The supermodel british had its big heyday in the decade of the 90’s. Was the image of the major chains of clothing such as Calvin Klein, H&M and Mango. However, in 2005 a tabloid published a picture of the model consuming the drug which led to the companies to terminate their contracts. Despite the gravity of the facts, Moss was able to come out relatively well from the situation because the Police could not determine the substance used and concluded the research, Dior not abandoned her during the scandal and recovered the space in the other as a Handle. (E)