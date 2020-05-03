The director of Ant-Man reveals a cameo in secret of an Avenger

Peyton Reedthe director of Ant-Man, reveals with what Avenger was talking about Falcon before battling Scott Lang.

Ant-Man, which was released in 2015, showed us the history of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and eat became a thief to hero. The film also featured Michael Douglas and Evangeline Lilly as the team father / daughter Hope van Dyne and Hank Pym (The man ant original). Like most of the films of the Movie universe of Marvelthere are a few cameos of other well-known characters, including Hayley Atwell and John Slattery as Peggy Carter and the father of Iron Man, Howard Stark. Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan also appear in a post-credits scene as Captain America and the Soldier of Winter. And now we know that there was another Avenger hidden.

One of the funniest scenes of the first film involves Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie), who fight against Ant-Man when you try to enter to the premises of the Avengers. After that Scott hits to disable her backpack, Falcon speak with someone through their communications, saying: “For me it is very important that Cap never find out about this”. Now, director Peyton Reed shares with who was talking to Falcon, and the answer may surprise you: “Great question. He is talking to Natasha”.

Falcon was talking with Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff.

After Captain America: The soldier Winter (2014), it seems that Falcon remained in touch with Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), although in Captain America: Civil War (2016), she went to the side of Iron Man, which means that faced the team of his friends, in which he was Ant-Man. But then they had to make peace, since the first time that we saw in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) was next to Captain America in Scotland by helping to Vision and to the Witch’s Scarlet thread.

Ant-Man you will probably have a third installment, since it is speculated that will venture more in the Realm of the Quantum, and it could even present to the Fantastic Four. Although that obviously still has not been confirmed.