The Bella Twins could return to WWE in the next SmackDown

By Javier Zotano – PUBLISHED THE 02/10/2019 AT 18:49

Over the last few hours have begun to emerge rumors within the community of wrestling about a possible return of The Bella Twins to WWE. It is expected, more specifically, that Nikki and Brie to participate in the next edition, Friday SmackDownthat will entail the first episode of the program blue FOX.

The speculation arises as a result of a session of photos in which the sisters participated throughout the day yesterday. During the same, Nikki published in their stories of Instagram a video showing a rack with parts of your outfit struggle, commenting “we are doing a photo shoot very fun, can’t wait to tell you more.”

While the video went on, Nikki took it from the coat rack his characteristic cap with its logo and is covered in sequins, and while the focus was, he said “you may have to put that on Friday. A lot of surprises”. Later, Nikki posted a photo of himself in a boxing ring next to the description “small advance”.

Nikki and Brie Bella returned to the ring after months of absence in the fall of 2018, when Brie joined Daniel Bryan his rivalry against The Miz and Maryse. Later on, both joined to Ronda Rousey, who betrayed him after a fight in a team, establishing Nikki as challenging to the Women’s Championship Raw Rousey in the face to Evolution. However, and despite the presence of Brie at ringside, Nikki was not able to capture the gold.

