Sia gave Maddie Ziegler a car for his birthday

Turning 16 is something very special, because you can get your permit to drive and that means that your parents can lend you the car, but if you’re really lucky, maybe to give you one, though Maddie Ziegler gave his / her best friend Sia.

Maddie Ziegler was 16 years old on the 30th of September, and to celebrate, the queen of electropop Sia showed her an Audi white with a red bow giant, in addition to the car, to the side there was a beautiful pink balloons huge to form the number 16.

Sia shared a series of photos on her Instagram, where is seen embracing a barefoot Maddie Ziegler on the car and a video of Maddie jumping very happy. The dancer shared in his intagram a photo posing next to his gift in which he writes: “I can’t believe that this car is really mine.”

Sia and Maddie Ziegler began to work together when in 2014 Sia contacted the dancer to participate in the music video Chandelier, since then Maddie has represented the singer in various videos and presentations, and have become friends.