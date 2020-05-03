‘Joker’ returns to the top of the box office in the U.S., surpassing ‘Maleficent’

“Joker” regained the number one in U.s. theaters this weekend, overtaking “Maleficent: mistress of evil”, according to data published Monday by the specialized portal Box Office Mojo.

With no big releases in cinemas this week, the attention of experts was focused on the duel between “Joker” and “Maleficent: mistress of evil”, in which prevailed the first to raise 18.9 million dollars in the section “home” (a category in which to group the income in the united states and Canada) compared to the 18.5 million from its rival.

“Joker”, which became the last week in the tape for adults highest grossing of the historyleads collected in all over the world 849 million dollars.

Driven by the enormous work of Joaquin Phoenixthat sounds like favorite Oscar for best actor, but also by dragging a notable and controversial for the criticisms that accuse her of encouraging violence, “Joker” delves into the origins of the great enemy of Batman in a movie directed by Todd Phillips (the trilogy of “The Hangover”).

For its part, Angelina Jolie has returned as Maleficent in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” tape Disney that is a sequel of “Maleficent” (2014).

With the direction of Joachim Rønning (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, 2017), and with Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer completing the trio of female protagonist, “Maleficent: mistress of evil” recounts the clash between queen Ingrith (Pfeiffer) and Maleficent (Jolie) as a result of the marriage between the princess Aurora (Fanning) and prince Phillip (Harris, Dickinson).

The third place was for the animated movie “The Addams Family“ which raked in $ 11.7 million.

The sinister but very funny Addams family returns to the big screen with this animated film from the filmmakers Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan that has enjoyed, for his voice overs in the original version, with the voices of Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz and Oscar Isaac.

In fourth place was the crazy and apocalyptic comedy “Zombieland: Double Tap” with 11.6 million.

With Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch as reinforcements to a great cast, this follow-up to “Zombieland” (2009) submitted to WichitaEmma Stone) and Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) living in couple, together with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who have developed a particularly close relationship almost of father and daughter.

Finally, the horror film “Countdown” he got 9 million dollars in its first weekend on the big screen.

With a premise reminiscent of the successful saga “Final Destination”, “Countdown” presents a future in which an application is able to predict the years, months and days left for each person prior to death.

With information from EFE