Ireland Baldwin revealed a fight last against anorexia

Ireland Baldwin used their social networks to have that a time ago fought against eating disorders. The model thus promoted a positive vision in regards to the acceptance of the own body, you do not need to stop eating to be beautiful.

Ireland Baldwin confessed that he battled several eating disorders when she started her career as a model.

In their Stories posted a picture of it next to a text that read “Flashback to the anorexia” and then, another image of her in a bikini next to the phrase “No”.

“I struggled with several eating disorders and issues with my body when I was younger and it took me a long time to find the self-love and acceptance” wrote Baldwin. “Believe me, all the pain and destruction that I autoinflingí not worth it”, he completed.

The model said that at that time “ate a morsel of food and had to run to the nearest bathroom, to find some pill digestive or running to not feel my legs.” She also confessed that the criticisms that came to him through their social networks also had a negative effect on her.

Your lessons of body positive can be seen from a while ago. On one occasion you responded to a comment saying that “I’m not going to feel ashamed for being pale or extremely skinny. Also I will spend hours tweaking to my real body. I do not slap you for not looking like someone else”.

“Oh, love, are beautiful! Enjoy your meal, eat an ice cream with friends. Do physical activity and aliméntense a healthy way to take care of your mind and your body but find a balance. Life is very short”, he concluded.