David Fincher board Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins in Mank, another original Netflix – Culture

Several months ago it was announced that Gary Oldman starred in the next film of David Fincher, Mank, and now the talented director has met the rest of the cast, such as Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, the feeling of a Souvenir, Tom Burke, and the star of Game of Thrones, Charles Dance have joined the set along with Arliss Howard, Joseph Cross, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore, Tom Pelphrey, and Tuppence Middleton.

Netflix is supporting the film in black-and-white, which finds the winner of the Oscar to Gary Oldman playing the co-screenwriter of Citizen Kane, Herman J. Mankiewicz. The story will follow the development tumultuous of the screenplay by Mankiewicz, along with the director’s temperamental Orson Welles, who will be played by Burke. Meanwhile, Seyfried will play the actress Marion Davies, while Collins and Pelphrey construed to the secretaries and brethren of Mank, respectively.

Today, Citizen Kane is considered one of the best films ever made, but back then, it only won an Oscar for the original screenplay of the film. Speaking of scripts, this was written by the late father of Fincher, Jack Fincher, who wrote the screenplay before his death in 2003. The project is clearly a labor of love for Fincher, who will produce Mank along with Cean Chaffin, Douglas Urbanski and Eric. Roth. With Fincher at the helm, and Oldman as the leader, Mank is likely to become one of the contenders of the awards Netflix next year.

Now, it is unknown what this role is mysterious for Seyfried, but the sources say that it is the female protagonist, and usually meets when working with a director of first level. With Fincher, she is in two of the best hands that Hollywood has to offer, and we have no doubt that working alongside Oldman will enhance your interpretation. Is represented by innovative artists that will certainly be celebrated this concert with her.

Seyfried will soon be heard as the voice of Daphne in the Scoob animated WB, and then to star alongside Kevin Bacon in the supernatural thriller from David Koepp, You Should Have Left.