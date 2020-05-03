Dangerous Lies: The best looks from Camila Mendes in the movie

‘Dangerous Lies’ it is one of the films in the trend of the moment. The reasons abound: the plot of mystery starring Camila Mendes has rekindled the enthusiasm of the fans Riverdale (series in which also appears the actress), and touches of suspense and puzzles to solve which will undoubtedly keep you at the edge of your seat as you watch it (if you haven’t seen it yet).

And another of the main reasons to watch this movie it is located in the looks the protagonist, who gives us lessons to dress up in the day-to-day. While this is not a tape with a glamorous costume design in the style of The Devil Wears Prada, Camila Mendes shows us the keys of outfits everyday with elements ranging from their hairdo to the trends in jeans that are more relevant.

Below, we tell you what are the elements of the looks of Camilia Mendes in ‘Dangerous Lies’ that may inspire your style.

Your hairstyle

The hairstyle of Camilla Mendes in ‘Dangerous Lies’ is a trend.

From the first scene of ‘Dangerous Lies’ to the last, Katie Franklin, the character of Camila Mendes, remaining faithful to a single hairstyle that is in trend. Yes, we refer to the fact of carrying the loose hair with stripe in the middlehowever, the key to their beauty look and the trick that you use to raise it is to take it completely smooth in the upper area and descend in the form of waves towards the tips.

The jeans are high-rise

Camila Mendes takes the shot of pants that no one can resist in 2020.

What are the pants that leads to a girl in your daily life? So, the of high kick (and if you are skinny, the better). These jeans have become the more flattering silhouette of 2020 and ‘Dangerous Lies’, Camila Mendes shows what is the reason: slims the figure, framing the waist and look great with any garment top with the that you put.

The duo of combat boots with a skirt

This is one of the outfits more chic by Camilla Mendes in ‘Dangerous Lies’.

Without doubt, this is one of our favorite combinations of the film (and 2020) is the combo of military boots in contrast with a skirt patterned female. In one of the first sequences of the film, Camila Mendes wears a red skirt with cut out ‘A’ and aperture in the legs combined with a combat boots black in color and short.

Underwear

Camila Mendes also gives lessons underwear.

The lessons of style it is also given with the underwear, especially in times of staying in your home, now is when most ideas bras comfortable we need and Camila Mendes has a excellent contribution: a simple bralette cotton with neckline at ‘V’. Without a doubt, is an inner garment that you’d wear every day and at all hours, inside the house and outside of it.

The look of inspiration noventera

The dress jumper with a shirt underneath is a tendency noventera that we saw in ‘Dangerous Lies’.

But let’s go back to the first look throughout the film, while Katie works as a waitress in a restaurant. Here, we clearly see the trend noventera they decided to bring in its styling: a dress jumper with a top of high neck close to the body that helps to revive the obsession of the years nineties that we saw on multiple characters movies and series (perhaps you remember with special fondness for the combinations of explosive that was The Nanny).

T-shirts and more t-shirts

The t-shirts they are the most faithful companions of Camilla Mendes in ‘Dangerous Lies’.

The best dressed they know that the t-shirts plain basic colors as white, black, and gray, are the garments more infallible to bring in any styling. During ‘Dangerous Lies’, Camila Mendes wears multiple outfits in which their t-shirts are complementary to denim jackets combined with jeans. Again, we are facing a huge inspiration to carry outside of house and inside of it, remember to choose pieces of round neck, it may seem an insignificant detail, but you’ll see how to adds a special touch to your look.