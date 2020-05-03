BTS remember how was the process behind Map of the Soul: 7

Each concept the boys BTS include in your music productions has an important meaning and a special message to ARMY.

The most recent comeback of BTS it became quite a success, not just sales, the public received very well in the second part of the saga ‘Map of the Soul’the record material he was promoted with songs such as ‘ON’, ‘Ego’ and ‘Black Swan’.

The grouping of Big Hit Entertainment always share with his fans the entire creative process of their teamwork. The disk ‘Map of the Soul: 7‘he was 4 concepts of different photos, with aesthetic different but just as interesting that they reflected the aura of your comeback.

You might be interested in: WayV lived great moments with your concert Beyond Live

Before his press conference to reveal ‘Map of the Soul: ‘7’, the guys reacted to a video where they are posing for the sessions of photos and reflected in their performance in their different images of the topics to disk.

(BANGTAN BOMB) ‘보.라.해’ VCR time behind – BTS (방탄소년단)



One of the things more funny is that while the boys examined every one of his pictures, Suga preferred to cool off with a little bit of coffee, Jimin revealed that V has the habit of chewing gum, even doing the motions even though you are not eating the candy.

You might be interested in: Kids Choice Awards 2020, known to all the winners

(BANGTAN BOMB) ‘보.라.해’ VCR time behind – BTS (방탄소년단)



The clip of more than 3 minutes duration was posted on the channel Official YouTube of BangtanTV and until the moment has over 1 million views and 429 thousand I like the part of the fans that are always on the lookout for your updates on their social networks.

Yesterday the grouping was nominated to the Kids Choice Awards 2020 in a special broadcast hosted by Victoria Justice that was conducted online, BTS managed to win the category ‘Best musical group’.

(BANGTAN BOMB) ‘보.라.해’ VCR time behind – BTS (방탄소년단)



Look at the video compelto:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKgwy4rWjhA(/embed)







This is the video at that reacted the members of BTS: