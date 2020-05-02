Wimbledon: Simona Halep said it was very sad that the tournament is not going to play this year Tennis

Wimbledonthe third Grand Slam of the season, will not be played this year because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. The All England Club confirmed the news on Wednesday through a press release and the reactions have not been made wait. One of them has been the of Simona Halep, current champion of this tournament.

“I am very sad that Wimbledon is not going to play this season,” wrote the world number two on his Twitter account. “The end of last year will forever be one of the happiest days of my entire life”, he added.

He also noted that he understands the decision made by the ‘major’ british. “We’re going for something bigger than the tennis (a global crisis of health) and I know that Wimbledon will come again”, concluded Halep, who will have a year to prepare and defend their trophy.

The tournament at The Cathedral of tennis had only been cancelled during the First and Second World War. This is the first that will not take place due to a virus that so far has killed more than 44 thousand people around the world.

So sad to hear @Wimbledon won’t take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life! But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! And it means I have even longer to look forward to defending my title 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PmppwUuKtD — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 1, 2020

