What is Sarah Michelle Gellar the new Harley Quinn? – News series

The actress has posed with this famous costume for your anticipated Halloween celebration.

The that give life to Buffy vampire slayer in the fiction of the 90’s has decided that it is time to become a new pop icon. Sarah Michelle Gellar has chosen his Halloween costume for the feast of 2019 to be that of Harley Quinn and the result is very good:

View this post on Instagram @goodplusfdn I’m coming for you #halloweenbash #harleyquinn A publication shared Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) the 28 Oct, 2018 at 1:22 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Becoming Harley (@deleonmakeup works his magic, with just a few preceding from my children) A publication shared Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) the 29 Oct, 2018 at 1:49 pm PDT

The actress has posted several pictures on his account of Instagram in that it shows a ‘look’ similar to that worn by Margot Robbie in the film 2016, Suicide squad. Precisely, that year chose to be the other villain of DC, Poison Ivy, while the following year it changed to these women for a costume in a couple, together with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. to mimic the movie The girl in pink.



It should be noted that although the protagonist is she, on this occasion, has also decided to make a costume together with her husband, which, obviously, gives life to The Joker:

View this post on Instagram And so it begins ……#halloweencostume #propertyofthejoker A publication shared Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) the Oct 31, 2018 at 8:04 pm PDT

