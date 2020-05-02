What actors would make the duo perfect for the series of The Last of Us? – Missing Number

HBO and Naughty Dog surprised us with the confirmation of a TV series based on the IP; these are the actors we’d like to see playing Joel and Ellie.

If they had been living in a cave the last week, then it is very likely that you just are aware of that The Last of Us coming soon to the small screen. This through a new television series by HBO.

The project promises, and not only because the premise definitely has the potential to be adapted to other media besides video games and comics; but also because it will count with the participation and supervision of the very same Neil Druckmann, in conjunction with Craig Cerkes (screenwriter and producer of the well-known Chernobyl)

However, we are at a stage considerably preliminary and the cast of this series has not yet been chosen, even Druckmann mentioned that their priority at this time is to conclude with the development of Part II to be able to enter full production of the series. It is for this reason that we took the time to fantasize a bit with the actresses and actors that appear to us as good candidates to put yourself in the shoes of Ellie and Joel in this reinterpretation of the pandemic.

Ellie

Ellen Page

Sophia Lilis

Sadie Sink

Dafne Keen

Erika Bierman

Kiernan Shipka

Zendaya

Florence Pugh

Zoey Deutch

Maddie Ziegler

Danna Paola

Joel

Hugh Jackman

Joe Manganiello

Robert Pattinson

Michael Fassbender

Brad Pitt

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Antonio Banderas

Matthew Fox

Josh Holloway

Diego Luna