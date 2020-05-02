The ‘scare’ Jennifer Aniston to several fans to appear in the cafe in ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston it has never dropped even a millimeter of height of the pedestal of celebrity that has lived the greater part of his life thanks to his successful career in film and television. However, these days it seems to be more present than ever. The interpreter does not stop starring headlines thanks to the many awards that he is reaping for his role in the series of Apple ‘The Morning Show’, to which must be added the media frenzy produced by his reunion with Brad Pitt (and the queue that it has brought) at the gala of the SAG.

And to all this we can add the continuous and inexorable back that seems to be experiencing the series that the lofty, ‘Friends’, to the present, 25 years after the release of the first chapter. The meetings are nostalgic of the cast members and the announcement that it is planning an episode revival for everything high with the creative team have returned to unleash the tidal wave of fanaticism with the famous sitcom. And Aniston is willing to feed her whenever she can.

And the last thing that has made the actress in this regard is difficult to overcome. At least, for the lucky ones who were able to stumble upon it in one of the environments more symbolic of ‘Friends’, Central Perkthe café used to pass the time the protagonists and the interior of which still stands in the studies of Warner in California (yes, the series is recorded there and not in New York, where it was set)

And is that, as part of his last visit to the program of Ellen DeGeneres, which also held the roles of co, Aniston went to visit the set of the coffee to give a wonderful shock to several groups of fans that were doing the sightseeing tour. What could not be expected none of them is that behind the iconic sofa orange was to appear the very same Rachel Green (the role of the actress in the series).

The starting stage of its occurrence had not in addition to waste, so the margin from the shock of betrayal, one of his ‘appearances’ coincided with the moment in which you asked a series of girls who was his ‘friend’ favorite. None of them mentioned it to Rachel Green, and motivated Aniston desvelara then his presence, pretending great indignation.

Other fans took time to be convinced that was before Jennifer Aniston. “Are you really here, this is real, I am not dreaming?” he asked very nervous. “I live here”, then answered the actress doing gala of a sense of humor. The disbelief of the visitors was such that another person came to think that it was someone with a ‘mask’ of Rachel Green start. Something that the actress also had to disprove between jokes.

The fun time came back to corroborate the affection and the gratitude that Aniston feels for the famous series. In November, in his acceptance speech to receive an honorary award for his career in the People’s Choice Awards, Aniston said that ‘Friends’ had been “the gift of a lifetime”, without which it would not now be in the privileged place in which you will find in the industry. And since then, the fans are delighted with every new occurrence that has Aniston to honor the series.