The outfits that Suri Cruise promises to “dethrone” her mother, Katie Holmes

Unrecognizable! Has only 13 years, and promises to give much to talk about. Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has given the estirn and not only shares with her mother a huge resemblance physically; but also a sixth sense for fashion.

Of ‘it baby’ a promise

Suri Cruise I was born surrounded by flashes. So much as that, with only six months, already protagoniz her first magazine cover alongside their famossimos parents, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, and quickly became the it baby for excellence. With just a few years, Suri already marked tendency and the styles that luca were analyzed with magnifying glass. That ‘ s, always with a stuffed animal, or grimace in hand. However, with the passage of the years, especially from his publicized divorce, the actors have tried to keep a low profile in everything that relates to the nia, which is already made a whole young woman. And, like her mother, it promises to give much to talk about in the fashion industry.

Same passion

Mother and daughter binds them much more that the resemblance physicist. Although not usually dress up to play, the main protagonist of Dawson Growswho, precisely, has been enshrined as the style icon of the 2019has a lot to do in the good taste that has the small amount to pick out the garments of their looks. So much as that, in one of his last appearances public, the young woman looks one of the formulas of style favorite of his mother: coat, male, pants cropped and running shoes.

Add-ons exclusive

Add-ons are one of the weaknesses of the californian, who, with only 13 years, can boast have important signatures in their dressing room. Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Burberry and, of course, Chanel. In fact, one of their bags favorites is the icnico 2.55 of the maison French. It also has whims ms affordable, as UGG boots that is not separated and who has excelled in different colors. Pink included!