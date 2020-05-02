The challenges most fashionable of the networks that have conquered the ‘celebrities’: what do you dare?

Since the social networks started to be an essential part in our life, the success of the challenges has risen as the foam. We refer to the #IceBucketChallenge, #MannequinChallenge, #InMyFellingsChallenge or #WaterBottleFlipChallengethat have passed to posterity as one of the trends in viral highlights of this last decade. But as the internet knows no limits of space, these last few weeks we have witnessed a wave of ingenuity rarely seen since the birth of the social networksbeing the influencers and other famous a key piece for the hours at home will move us much faster. What are the latest genius? Challenges of the most diverse: from role changes are stylistic up the choreography with which to do cardio in the living room going making a pillow in the best homestyle.

If you’re still not sure what we’re referring to, quiet, here we bring to you a compilation with the most famous for that, after reading about what’s going on, you come in wanting to put them all into practice this afternoon:















#QuarantinePillowChallenge

It is possible to not have yeast at home these days, but who do not have a pillow? Because it is all you need to carry out one of the challenges of the FASHION of the story. Just pick your pillow or cushion is preferred, attach a belt to the waist height, to add -if you want – a necklace, earring or bracelet and voila!, you’ll have the party dress, the more ideal of the neighborhood. Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, Chiara Ferragni, Dulceida or Leonnie Hade are some of the women who have succeeded, so if you are a fashion lover, get inspired in your bets and bring out your more creative side.

#CuarentenaFashionWeek

Who said that the hall of your house could not become the best of the catwalks? Pajamas, quilts, bathrobes to be by home, garbage bags… there are for all tastes, personalities and styles. You collect your trends sleeplesure preferred, mount the best of the parades between four walls and show off your outfits with the same security that they would do the very same Bella Hadid or Kendall Jenner.

Loading the player…

#FliptheSwitch

If there is something more fun to try to get a challenge is to make it as a couple, and that is really what this challenge where music, fashion and dance at the same pace. With the topic of Drake, Nonstopbackground you have that record yourself moving the hips next to a person of the opposite sex and, after a short blackout of light when you hear the phrase ‘simply pulse the switch’, there is an exchange of roles: the boy puts on the clothes of the girl, and vice versa. Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Chiara Ferragni and Emily Ratajkowski have succeeded, now it’s your turn!

#ShoesChallenge

The rhythm of the song ShoesKelly, the fashionistas you propose show you the endless combinations you can achieve using all the pairs of shoes that you have in the closetor at least your favorites. After seeing the designs selected by Leonie Hanne or Paula Ordovás so we are clear: the tag of the style icons we deserve, without a doubt.















#QueLlevoPuesto

For the challenge #DailyOutfit is too expensiveI invite you to do this, instead of selecting 7 looks -one for each day of the week-then you just teach the styling chosen for that day and indicate where they are from, the garments you wear. A challenge very easy, quick, and easy with which you’ll be able to leave the pajamas aside and take out your best clothes. Mary Pombo, and Mary F. Ruby has shown some of their garments infallible at home and we can like it more, do you by what you decantarías?

#JLoSuperBowlChallenge

If you’ve ever desired to dance like Jennifer Lopez, now is the time. After his spectacular performance in the Super Bowl, the choreography that made the singer became viral, to the point that it has become a challenge. The only thing you have to do is to put On The Floor the entire volume e imitate the movements that the artist made on the stage. You’re going to have a nice time and also you will serve to get in shape. Sara Sálamo or Lucia Rivera have become Jennifer Lopez for a few minutes, would you like?















#I mSavage

Here we changed our singer and enters in action the dance Savageof Meghan Thee Stallio. If the Jennifer you think for too much, with this you have more facilities. In the application of Tik Tok you will find some of the tricks to leave you perfectly, how to do the dance steps slowly for if you do not remember any order to remember it. And how could it be otherwise, the marriage most famous of Italian, Chiara and Fedez, it has already been put in practice in your living room and until they have needed several attempts.

#10YearChallenge

Surely you’ve seen pictures of you from ten years ago and have thought: how is it possible that I wear it this way? As the celebrities, by very strange that seems to us, taking into account the dimensions of your walk-in closets, also have made, and thus was born this challenge, with the aim of comparing the clothes or the hair color you have now with the one that looked a decade ago. Can you imagine Jessica Biel blonde or the elegant Lily Collins with a mini-skirt with sequins? Give the play and see for yourself.