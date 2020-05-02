So has the face of Ashley Tisdale without makeup after years without eating this food

Recently, the former star of Disney Channel, Ashley Tisdale, has revealed exclusively to all of his followers one of the best kept secrets of…

The interpreter ‘High School Musical’ has posted a new post where we can see his face without a hint of makeup. A video where the actress has claimed that her skin has never been so perfect.

But if you’re wondering what has been the trick of Ashley, I am sorry to say, that is far from to use luxurious creams, and maybe, this little secret is more difficult to achieve.

The young performer has revealed that the trick is to stop eating dairy. A routine that takes using since more than five years ago, and so I wanted to share with all their followers: “My skin never looked so good and bright. I would love to say that they are just the products I use, but I’ve been dairy free for 5 years and I swear to you that that changed everything with my skin. I know that it is difficult to give up something, but when you do it after a while, just what you yearn for and I now feel more healthy“.

A post that, without a doubt, has sparked all kinds of commentsand that is what many of his followers are asking themselves is: “If you have skin so perfect, why use filters in the video?“. Because as we can observe in your last publication, and despite the fact that the actress looks her face completely natural without any makeup, you have chosen to use a filter as you can see in the video above.