Olivia Munn or how to take prints to make the most of your curves

Many professionals of the film industry take advantage of their influence to give visibility to charitable causes showing your support. It is the case of Olivia Munn that came to an event to collect funds organized by the Foundation the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS. For the celebration of the 30 anniversary of the association, the interpreter chose a model that came out a month ago in the gateway New York Fashion Week, specifically in the parade Spring/summer Prabal Gurung within a proposal with a special meaning to the creative director as it is inspired by the traditional clothing of their country of birth. And is that the designer, born in Kathmandu, is usually to merge East and West in her collections. The look, which mixes different prints of stripes and colours opposites, serves as an example of how we can bring different reasons drawn if we a curvy figure and want it to be more stylized.



To make the most of your curves, the performer often chooses print designs. And last night he returned to repeat the move with this set point of two pieces of the designer formed by a top striped in purple and red (714 euros), with the sleeve slightly flared to combined in the same way that the proposal of the designer in their look from catwalk with a skirt type wrap. The model of the piece is draped is the Hary (1.326 euros) and wrapped its figure with plain color, to the height of the hip. To have the stamping in the lower part of the garment, the result of the combination achieved that the attention of the joint bore at the top and, that way, to balance the silhouette.

Mix colors and prints, Olivia Munn reduced the addons to a minimum choosing a clutch iridescent grape color of Edie Parker and thong sandals high heel, Jimmy Choo’s same color next to a double ring from Graziela Gems (3.654 euros) in yellow gold with white diamonds.



In general, Olivia Munn holds true to its style, monochromatic. The artist always opts for outfits single-whether they are in solid tones or printed patterns match. The look of the charity event is the latest example of this that proves how you can bring prints so flattering chords to a silhouette with curves as of the actress. In addition, the dresses or skirts effect wrap they are one of the courts preferred the interpreter, because it reserves for big occasions the wrap also its silhouette with the closure the height of the waist in cocktail dresses, or long.