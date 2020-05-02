This Monday, 13th of April, Netflix introduced the official trailer of “Dangerous Lies”starring Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher. It is directed by Michael Scott with a screenplay by David Golden.

Camila Mendes is primarily known for being one of the protagonists of the tv series of The CW, Riverdale. Usher, for his part, participated in the series of Amazon Prime Video, The Boys. The cast is complete with Garfield Wilson, Sasha Alexander, and Cam Gigandet.

“When an elderly rich man dies and leaves him unexpectedly his inheritance to his new caregiver, this is wrapped in a web of deceit and murder. If you want to survive, you need to doubt everyone, even your loved ones”, detailing the synopsis Netflix.

“Dangerous lies” will be released worldwide on the 30th of April.