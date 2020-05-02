Monster Hunter: what is, release date and more on the movie adaptation of the video game – movie News

The mexican actor Diego Boneta is one of the members of the cast of this film.

Following the same line of adaptations of successful video games to fiction in the cinema there is one franchise in particular that has quite a lot of time waiting to be brought to the big screen: Monster Hunter. The franchise in its original platform it has as a context the fantastic and after taking countless versions for different platforms the next step is a movie based on any of their stories. The video game is in first person, so that the user takes the main role of the hunter and must face a myriad of challenges in order to destroy giant monsters in different scenarios.

WHAT IS ‘MONSTER HUNTER’?

Monster Hunter tells the story of two characters from completely different worlds and whose skills should complement each other to tackle large enemies. One of the main characters is lieutenant military Artemis, played by Milla Jovovich. The second on board is a man called The hunter and it is the work of Tony Jaa to give it life. Yes, the crew of the Artemis has to rely on the mysterious man if you want to safely get out of dangerous scenarios.

The film is already complete and ready to be released with a rating for 13 and older (PG-13), which makes us think that it will be much less violent than the games have come to be and will focus more on the design of the creatures and the action sequences. Do not forget that, those who initiate this potential film saga are the same that brought Resident Evil to the cinema, so we have certain expectations.

WHO ARE THE MAIN PROTAGONISTS OF ‘MONSTER HUNTER’?

Directed and written by Paul W. S. Anderson, the filmmaker behind the saga of Resident Evil, taking to his muse and wife in real life: Milla Jovovich as the leader of this new saga. At her side are actors such as Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman, Meagan Good, among others. And just one of the members of this division is our compatriot Diego Boneta, whose character has not yet been revealed, but which we do not hesitate but get excited when we see him on the big screen.

WHEN DOES PREMIERES ‘MONSTER HUNTER’?

The world situation caused by the COVID-19 has resulted in an arrest and suspension of both productions of films and movies. However, Monster Hunter is still standing with its release date scheduled for on the 4th of Septemberas for now, the tapes are scheduled to arrive at billboard during the second half of this year, still do not suffer changes.

TRAILER FOR ‘MONSTER HUNTER’

Surprisingly and already have the film completed the study has not yet released trailerbut what we have been able to see is a series of posters featuring the main characters and some images, this is what you can see along this note and with this material we have been able to imagine how it’ll look in the film. We hope to soon have a teaser trailer to mitigate the urge to see it.