Julianne Moore is the opera prima of Jesse Eisenberg

Mexico.- The Oscar-winning actress for the film “Still Alice” (2014), Julianne Mooreand Finn Wolfhard, known for his character of Mike Wheeler in the series “Stranger Things,” will “When You Finish Saving the World“the film will debut as director the actor Jesse Eisenberg.

In addition, the film will be produced by Emma Stone with the writer and director of SNL Dave McCary and Moore.

“When You Finish Saving the World” mix comedy and drama and is inspired by the relationship of Eisenberg with his mother.

The film, whose precise details of the plot are being kept secret, will have a slightly different approach to the audiobook, which has been written by Eisenberg. Over three decades, the audio program of six parts will follow three members of a family: Nathan, a father who is learning how to connect with their newborn son; Rachel, a young college student who seeks to find his place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a teenager with the hope of finding out where it came from and where it is headed. Wolfhard also give voice to the program, and Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to join.

Julianne Moore is one of the actresses most recognized of her generation, thanks to films like “Magnolia” (1999) or “The Hours” (2002).

Last year he premiered “After the Wedding” (2019), a remake of the tape Danish directed by Susanne Bier, and on that occasion told as a film-maker Bart Freundlich, husband of Moore.

Finally, Finn Wolfhardit jumped with the success of the tv with “Stranger Things” at the cinema with the tape “It“(2017) and “It: Chapter Two” (2019), is one of the protagonists of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife“the big bet of Sony for this summer, but, due to the crisis of coronavirus, was delayed to march 2021.

With information of Spoiler Time.