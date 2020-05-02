Found dead newborn baby in place of Hidalgo

Mexico.-The lifeless body of a newborn baby was found in a place of the community of Benito Juárez, in the municipality of Mineral del Chico, Hidalgo.

According to the reports, was a person who walked by the site who gave account of the presence of the corpse of the child, who was naked.

Before the stage, they arrived at the site, elements of security and paramedics, who reported that the baby had died for a few hours.

In addition, it is presumed that the man, who was among the thickets, it would have been abandoned moments after birth.

The area was cordoned off by the authorities, who began with the investigations to clarify the case.

ACV