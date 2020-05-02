Documentary Michelle Obama ‘Becoming’ to premiere on Netflix

A documentary portrait of Michelle Obama, titled, “Becoming” will debut on Netflix next week, announced Monday by the transmission company.

The film, described as “an intimate look at the life of former first lady Michelle Obama,” he tells his tour of books by 34 cities in 2018-2019 for his book of memoirs “Becoming”.

The promotional tour for Obama, led by concert promoter Live Nation, was similar to a tour of rock, with a series of dates in stadiums with tickets sold out.

The film will premiere on may 6 on Netflix. In a statement, Obama said that the experience of the tour “took home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and not to be confused”.

“We process the past and imagine a better future. When talking about the idea of ‘becoming’, many of us dared to say our hopes in a loud voice,” Obama said. “I cherish the memories and that feeling of connection more now than ever, as we struggle together to overcome this pandemic, while we take care of our loved ones, we serve our communities and we try to keep up with work and school while we deal with large amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty”.

“Becoming” has sold more than 11 million copies and has been translated into more than 20 languages. The popularity of the former first lady has become a figure potentially crucial in the presidential campaign of 2020. Joe Biden, the supposed democratic candidate, said recently that the would choose as a companion formula “in a moment”, before adding that he did not believe that she had no desire to become part of presidential politics.

Nadia Hallgren, a documentary filmmaker veteran who made his debut as director in “Becoming,” continued Obama in the tour books from city to city. “It moves quickly, and I had to learn to move with it,” said Hallgren.

“Becoming” is the latest release of Higher Ground Productions, the production company created by Barack and Michelle Obama. Your exclusive agreement in multiple movies with Netflix has already proven to be fruitful. His first film, “American Factory”, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, won this year’s Academy Award for best documentary. (Obama did not attend the Oscar or received a statuette). Higher Ground was also behind the critically acclaimed documentary recently released “Crip Camp: On the Disability Revolution”, James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham.





The former first lady acknowledged that the moment it is difficult for a film about the community, and that social distancing is not something natural for her: “I Am a enfolding,” he said. During the pandemic, Obama read children’s books to children stuck at home in an online series entitled “Mondays with Michelle Obama”. “I’m here for you,” he said in his statement. “And I know you are here for each other”.

“Empathy is our lifeline here. It is what will take us to the other side,” Obama said. “Use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, to re-evaluate our priorities and find ways of remaking the world in the image of our hopes.”