WWE: Nikki Bella retires from wrestling with for 35 years: “I’m too old”

“Hang the t-shirt” one of the strugglers ms famous of the last dcada

Nikki Bellaone of the fighters ms mediticas of the WWE, has taken advantage of his stellar presence in the reality show ‘Total Divas’ that is removed from the wrestling to 35 years old.

“I feel that I am too old for this trip. The trip has been very hard… really hard. Then I asked myself why I’m doing it… and I don’t feel good,” said Nikki Bella, accompanying his retreat to his sister Brie Bella next to the fighting as ‘Bella Twins’ (The Twin Bella) since 2007.

“I’m ready to hang up the shirt and I’m not shy to say it”, sentence Nikki Bella, (Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace), which was promised with the famous fighter John Cena… next to that protagonist a millionaire naked and a high-profile break.

The last battle Nikki Bella in the WWE was against the famous Ronda Rousey in the Evolution of October 2018, which was the first fight between the women of the WWE broadcast on television on pay per view (pay-per-view).

Today Nikki Bella, whose real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, comes out with the famous bailarn Artem Chigvintsev.