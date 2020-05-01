Why were Brie and Nikki Bella at SummerSlam?

Brie and Nikki Bella were all over the weekend in New York with WWE

Brie and Nikki Bella are women who are having more success in their lives post – WWE. Both have spent several months apart from the competition, but interestingly, each time that there has been some event female of relevance have been seen in the scene. It is the case of the past weekend in Brooklyn during the celebration of SummerSlam, and then the Monday on Monday Night Raw in the celebration of the victory of Ronda Rousey about Alexa Bliss. Why? Was it just to make advertising cheap multiple reality shows? Yes and no; both were there to strengthen the brand “Bella”, but also for another good reason.

Brie Bella appeared at just the right time, and that’s what we learned in last Tuesday after the official announcement of WWE of combat mixed between Daniel Bryan and his wife Brie Bella vs. The Miz and his wife Maryse for the next PPV of WWE Hell in a Cell. Effectively, basically appeared on screen to remind everyone that remained in the company despite having taken a sabbatical after her maternity leave.

The case of Nikki Bella it is different and perhaps of greatest importance as all the sources suggest that she would be the rival of Ronda Rousey in Evolutionwith which WWE would already be trying different ways of having them both on the screen and would have taken advantage of the occasions in which Nikki spoke the name of Ronda Rousey to see how she reacted to the public face of the possible main event a night as stated.

Today the positions within the WWE officials continue to be found and it seems that is still far from agreeing to the battle between the two; but as they say when you talk about the WWE “never say never” so we need to be attentive to the movements of the next few weeks, but what if we know with certainty is that Alexa Bliss will not have his rematch for the title at this PPV as he will face Trish Stratus.