Who is who? The striking resemblance between Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe (and not only)

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz, Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley… The passage of time has not done more to accentuate the resemblance between mothers and daughters

Updated 03/03/2020 10:23



It is often said that “from such stick, such splinter” and this also happens to some celebrities as, Reese Witherspoon and their eldest daughter, Ava Phillippe. The young man has not only inherited the natural beauty and face childish of the actress Legally blondebut that mother and daughter share the same style, gestures and even how to pose. But Reese and Ava are not the only ones and some “daughters” could well be the double of its progenitor.

The vast majority of people inherit from their parents, certain aspects of the physical or of the personality. It is a simple matter of a matter of genetics, however, some cases do not cease to amaze as the Reese Witherspoon and your daughter, Ava Phillippe. With the passing of the years, the resemblance between mother and daughter has not done more to increase until the point at which costs to differentiate who is who. So much so that, in one of the latest publications of Reese, a selfie with Ava Phillippe during a family getaway to the snow, the followers expressed confusion between the identity of each one of them.

“Oh, twins!”, “I’m seeing double!” or “I don’t know who is who” are the comments most repeated in the publication of the actress Big Little Lies, whenever your schedule allows you to enjoy plans with Ava, the eldest daughter he had with actor Ryan Phillippe.

To see the pictures, it seems amazing that between the two there 23 years differencebut mother and daughter not only share certain physical traits, such as the beautiful blue eyes, the pale complexion or the facial features. The two are combed out in an identical way, seem to have the same taste for fashion, they stand equal in front of the cameras, and even have the same gestures. However, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe are not the only mother and daughter celebrities that comply with this striking pattern.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber also are two drops of water, something that is self Kaia is fully aware. “When I look at my mother, besides the physical features obviously, I see that we share many gestures. Something I’ve noticed by reviewing videos of her in the past. I don’t know if it is genetic or something that I have been learning, but our actions are mimetizadas,” explained the young man, who began in the fashion industry, being known as “daughter” and has managed to establish a name of its own. And very powerful.

Fruit of the relationship between Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz was born Zoë Kravitzthe “double” of the interpreter The Cosby Show. Apart from profession, mother and daughter share a spectacular natural beauty and anatomy, and agree to coordinate their outfits. To pay a tribute to his mother, and before the evidence of the physical resemblance that exists between the two, the actress X Men posed nude for the magazine Rolling Stone “copying” the cover that three decades earlier had starred Lisa Bonet for Hot Issue.

Until not long ago Margaret Qualley she was a complete unknown to the vast majority of us. After his brief, but stellar appearance on Once upon a time in Hollywoodthe last and critically acclaimed film by Quentin Tarantino, the young man established himself as one of the big promises film. Margaret has not only captivated the critics for his talent, but also by the striking resemblance to his mother, icon of the romantic comedies of the 90, especially in the look. A good relay to continue with the tradition.