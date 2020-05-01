Trailer for this quirky series with Elle Fanning as Catherine II

While we do not know when it will come to our country, the next 15 may, premiere The Great in Hulu, and we can already see the official trailer of this series focused on the life of the legendary Catherine II of Russia, called Catherine the Great, and starring Elle Fanning (The favorite).

Moving away from the biopics of the more traditional, The Great is a drama, satirical and comic, about the rise of Catherine the Great since he was an unknown until he became the ruler, the female oldest in the history of Russia.

The life of Catherine is divided into two parts, approximately of the same duration. Between 1729 and 1762, he went from being a German princess to a grand duchess of russia, and already from 1762 until he died in 1796, was the empress of Russia.

Focusing only on some historical facts from time to time, the series is starring Elle Fanning like Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJGedvRfHYg(/embed)

I like this: I like Loading…

Related news