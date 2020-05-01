“The Northman”, the new film by the director of “The witch” is suspended

Robert Eggers, director of The witch and the lighthouseas he prepares his next project entitled The Northman, the same that has already generated huge expectations. Unfortunately, this film will get more than expected after the current pandemic, which has been forced to suspend filming.

This does not mean that The Northman is cancelled, just that their shooting is suspended. In addition, according to Eggers, the recordings in Belfast were about to begin a week before the COVID-19 were to become pandemic, although fortunately the production is not stopped at 100 %.

The Lighthouse. Source: The Times Famous

“The filming was suspended a week before. But right now there is a small team that is still working on a few things. They are focused on creating the armor of the characters, making prosthesis and others. I am still doing my work with the director of photography and with the responsible of the storyboards“said Eggers.

In addition, the director of The witch mentioned that will be used quite a lot storyboardsas The Northman will present a huge amount of special effects.

“There are many storyboards. In general, only the do with the scenes where all departments must be on the same page for it to work. But, in this film, there is rarely a scene that is not in a pot or that you do not have a lot of extras. We are doing storyboards for the most part of the film, which takes a lot of time”.

The Witch. Source: Bloody Disgusting

All this, added to the tape will be shot in different locations and will require the construction of several sets, suggests that the story will be the increased production of the director until now. Therefore, Eggers does not supervise personally all the details of the project, but will delegate responsibilities, something that didn’t happen with The witch and the lighthouse, where he oversaw every detail.

“The scale of The Northman it is very large, there are plenty of locations and things that I could not control. This has been a challenge with the new film,” confessed the filmmaker of 36 years.

Robert Eggers. Source: TekCrispy

Finally, a great production requires a great cast, so that the project will be estelarizado by Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor Joy, Bill Skarsgard and Willem Dafoe.

Currently, not much is known about the plot of The Northmanonly that will happen during the X century, and that it will have the life of a young viking, who will undertake a huge journey to avenge the death of his father.

The script will be in charge of Eggers and of the poet and novelist, known as Sjón.